You tell us your favourite lockdown takeaways

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 May 2020
From fish and chips, to kebabs, sushi to Sunday roasts and even an afternoon tea, lots of you have been enjoying a takeaway or two during lockdown.
We asked readers to share their favourite takeaways which are open and delivering during lockdown.
•Take Thai, Dereham Road
Already a popular takeaway before the Government announced lockdown, Take Thai has remained a firm favourite with lots of readers who described its food as delicious, amazing and the team for their good service.
•Boundary Fish Bar, Aylsham Road
Lots of people recommended the Boundary Fish Bar, which allows customers to pre-order food to collect (whilst observing strict social distancing rules) or have delivered to their door.
Lisa Louise Hall, said: “Always cooked to order, fresh and piping hot when delivered, beautiful white flaky cod!”
While Emma Fox added: “We order from their and love their food”
•Unthank Pizza and Kebab, Unthank Road
•The Black Swan Inn, Horsham St Faith
The team at The Black Swan have opened The Black Swan Stores which sells basic items and are offering a takeaway menu which includes Sunday roasts and ready meals for one.
Sandra Rodgers said: “Sunday roast takeaway, great food on the doorstep.”
•Dragon Palace, Taverham
Offering a host of Asian dishes, Dragon Palace was mentioned for its Chinese food.
•Shiki, Tombland
Sushi may not be the first cuisine to come to mind when you think of takeaway options but Shiki is offering lunch and dinner takeaway menus with a 10pc discount for NHS staff.
•Chish and Fips, Angel Road
The popular chippy is currently open as normal and also offers gluten free options.
•Gonzo’s Tearoom, Norwich
•Canaries Pizza and Kebab, Catton Grove
Canaries Pizza and kebab offers all the usual items you’d expect from a kebab shop menu and is available for delivery.
•Simply The Best Fish Bar, Bowthorpe
Liam Maguire said the food was “always spot on” and got eaten straight away. While another fan recommended the fish and chips and pizzas.
•Dellacassa, Lovelace Road
Dellacassa got lots of votes for its kebabs, Rory Tothecore: “One of the most consistent kebab joints around” while Kristina Plyniute added that she “always” ordered from Dellacasa because the food was “perfect every time.”
