Poll
TELL US: Has you life changed because of the pandemic?
Published: 10:30 AM September 8, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The world finally feels like it's getting back to normal.
Kids are back in lessons, offices are seeing staff filter back in, and shoppers are going without a mask.
And yet the after effects of the pandemic are still far from wearing off.
That is why the Evening News is launching a new project to learn how lockdown has changed readers' lives.
We want to know how the pandemic has affected you and your outlook on life.
With that in mind, we have created this survey which should take around 10 minutes.
Questions cover the likes of mental health and fitness, through to spending and saving habits and travel.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in Norwich flat
- 2 The nine best restaurants in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
- 3 Single mum who found stabbed teen on her doorstep begs to move
- 4 Grandad tells of horror as masked raiders steal gold and holiday cash
- 5 Police monitoring 'unauthorised encampment' on Sainsbury's car park
- 6 Antiques Road Trip spotted filming in Norwich
- 7 Warning roadworks cannot overrun at busy roundabout near A47
- 8 The Instagram account celebrating Norwich's weirdness
- 9 Pub chain claims city boozer could shut if garden revamp is cancelled
- 10 Artist Grayson Perry spotted in Norwich city centre
We will publish the results in the coming weeks.