TELL US: Has you life changed because of the pandemic?

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 10:30 AM September 8, 2021   
The world finally feels like it's getting back to normal.

Kids are back in lessons, offices are seeing staff filter back in, and shoppers are going without a mask. 

And yet the after effects of the pandemic are still far from wearing off. 

That is why the Evening News is launching a new project to learn how lockdown has changed readers' lives.

We want to know how the pandemic has affected you and your outlook on life.

With that in mind, we have created this survey which should take around 10 minutes.

Questions cover the likes of mental health and fitness, through to spending and saving habits and travel.

We will publish the results in the coming weeks. 

