Vaccination passport for nightclubs - readers react

Boris Johnson this week said by the end of September, full vaccination will be required in order to enter nightclubs.

With the nightlife in Norwich always being a vibrant one and clubs only now being able to reopen, we wanted to find out what our readers thought of the news.

Leigh-Ann Lloyd said "Why not now already?"

Her comments were backed up by fellow reader Simone Chalkey who said 'Surely it should be from now, not waiting until then?"

Keith Newton added: "But the vaccine has not been offered yet to all over 18s. By September everyone will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated"

More than 40 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Many readers suggested that just taking the vaccine would make it easier.

William Garside said: "Just be responsible and take the vaccine is the best solution."

Pauly Dobson said: "A negative test result would surely be safer anyway, right?" This was echoed by a number of other people, who argued that the jab may not stop you having, spreading or catching the virus, but a negative test would prove you to be safe to enter.

Wimpole Medical can send a testing kit to your isolating address or they can visit and take the test for you - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cindy Norton helped to further back these comments when she said: "I've had both jabs and just recently caught Covid so having both jabs doesn't prevent you catching it, so what would be the point in proving you've had both jabs when you can still catch it and pass it on to others?"

Wendy Reccords added: "This is total discrimination." This was met with a large response of readers wondering who it was discriminating against.

Andre Smith said it would discriminate again "young people who want to get vaccinated but were offered last and won't be actually able to get their second dose two weeks before this nonsense comes in".

Gary Wright said the move would make people feed "bullied into having the vaccination", which he said was "wrong on so many levels".

However, the news seems to have made Graham Mills feel much better about it. He said: "Good idea everyone will know they are as safe as can be in the club or wherever they are."

