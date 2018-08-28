Search

Gallery

Your photos of the Hunter’s Moon

PUBLISHED: 11:16 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 25 October 2018

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Adrian B (@adrianb50321)

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Adrian B (@adrianb50321)

Adrian B

The night of October 24 saw The Hunter’s Moon dominate the sky.

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Adrian B (adrianb50321)The Hunter's Moon photographed by Adrian B (adrianb50321)

The first full moon after September’s Harvest Moon rose on the evening of October 24. The Hunter’s Moon, thought to be named after those who would use the light it shed to hunt animals and preserve the meat for the winter months, appeared big and bright over Norfolk. Here are some of the photos our readers sent in of the annual event.

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Chris GlennThe Hunter's Moon photographed by Chris Glenn

The moon a few nights before it reached full illumination. Photo: Dave StapletonThe moon a few nights before it reached full illumination. Photo: Dave Stapleton

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Adrian B (adrianb50321)The Hunter's Moon photographed by Adrian B (adrianb50321)

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Andy GolecThe Hunter's Moon photographed by Andy Golec

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Jeff BowleyThe Hunter's Moon photographed by Jeff Bowley

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Dave StapletonThe Hunter's Moon photographed by Dave Stapleton

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Tony MossThe Hunter's Moon photographed by Tony Moss

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Simon RawlingsonThe Hunter's Moon photographed by Simon Rawlingson

The Hunter's Moon photographed by Wendy CoppingThe Hunter's Moon photographed by Wendy Copping

