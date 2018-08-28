Gallery
Your photos of the Hunter’s Moon
PUBLISHED: 11:16 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 25 October 2018
Adrian B
The night of October 24 saw The Hunter’s Moon dominate the sky.
The Hunter's Moon photographed by Adrian B (adrianb50321)
The first full moon after September’s Harvest Moon rose on the evening of October 24. The Hunter’s Moon, thought to be named after those who would use the light it shed to hunt animals and preserve the meat for the winter months, appeared big and bright over Norfolk. Here are some of the photos our readers sent in of the annual event.
The Hunter's Moon photographed by Chris Glenn
The moon a few nights before it reached full illumination. Photo: Dave Stapleton
The Hunter's Moon photographed by Adrian B (adrianb50321)
The Hunter's Moon photographed by Andy Golec
The Hunter's Moon photographed by Jeff Bowley
The Hunter's Moon photographed by Dave Stapleton
The Hunter's Moon photographed by Tony Moss
The Hunter's Moon photographed by Simon Rawlingson
The Hunter's Moon photographed by Wendy Copping