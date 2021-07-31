Reader Letter: Norwich mustn't get congestion charging  

Opinion

Published: 4:36 PM July 31, 2021

Congestion charging is a dreadful idea.

Norwich city centre needs all the help it can get, why would the council want to try to kill it off?

If it did go ahead my experience of a few years ago needs to be considered.

We were visiting relatives in Durham and were looking round the city centre when my brother was taken ill.

Not seriously enough for an ambulance but we needed a taxi to get him home.

No chance, there was no way a taxi would enter the congestion charge zone.

An explanation and promise to pay the congestion charge was just met with “yes we’ve heard that before.”

We eventually managed to get him on a bus and out of the dreaded exclusion zone, but it was quite worrying for a while.

That situation must never be allowed to happen in Norwich.

Brian Beckett, Locksley Road, Norwich.