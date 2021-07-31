News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Opinion

Reader Letter: Norwich mustn't get congestion charging  

person

Brian Beckett, Locksley Road, Norwich.

Published: 4:36 PM July 31, 2021   
Traffic queuing in Norwich city centre. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Traffic queuing in Norwich city centre. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant

Congestion charging is a dreadful idea.

Norwich city centre needs all the help it can get, why would the council want to try to kill it off?

If it did go ahead my experience of a few years ago needs to be considered.

We were visiting relatives in Durham and were looking round the city centre when my brother was taken ill.

Not seriously enough for an ambulance but we needed a taxi to get him home.

No chance, there was no way a taxi would enter the congestion charge zone.

An explanation and promise to pay the congestion charge was just met with “yes we’ve heard that before.”

Most Read

  1. 1 New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
  2. 2 Anti-vax protesters descend on Norwich pub demanding entry
  3. 3 Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'
  1. 4 Water starts gushing out of sinkhole on Norwich city centre road
  2. 5 Every Norfolk primary school rated as 'Outstanding'
  3. 6 Despair over fly-tipping and rats in city suburb
  4. 7 Parts of busy Norwich road to be shut for three days for repairs
  5. 8 Car catches fire after early morning crash
  6. 9 Woman crashed into two cars after drinking at friend's home, court hears
  7. 10 'People make slavery jokes' - Black student on racism in schools

We eventually managed to get him on a bus and out of the dreaded exclusion zone, but it was quite worrying for a while.

That situation must never be allowed to happen in Norwich.

Brian Beckett, Locksley Road, Norwich.

Reader Letters
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Milton Keynes Dons Manager Russell Martin during the Papa Johns Trophy match at Stadium MK, Milton K

Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
The man's body was discovered at The Barn in Bowthorpe

Neighbours' shock as man's body found in flat weeks after he died

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Paul Eastwood who had been a favourite with Norfolk audiences.

Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus