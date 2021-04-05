News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Reader Letter: 'How could ignorant lout deface war memorial?'

Published: 10:53 AM April 5, 2021   
Slogan written on Norwich war memorial during protest against crime and policing bill.

A reader has written to us to express their 'anger and disgust' after the Norwich War Memorial was vandalised on the weekend after a 'Kill the Bill' protest.

"It was very sad to learn and has made many folks angry and disgusted, that during the weekend's "Kill the Bill" protest, we had to have some ignorant lout, deface our War Memorial by spraying the aforementioned three words, onto the Memorial.

"Why aren't these people taught that the countrywide memorials are there for us all, to remember the very many service personnel killed or seriously injured in wars, to protect our freedoms today? 

"It is sickening to think these poor people died for what? Also, why didn't any of these brave people at the protest stop this person from defacing the memorial? 

"The Bill in question is backed by the majority.  It simply doesn't want to stop protesting, just the violence against the public, emergency services, and damage/defacing to buildings, statues and memorials."

Steve Streeter, Norwich.

