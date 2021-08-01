Reader Letter: Someone could get killed by an e-scooter

Opinion

Published: 11:58 AM August 1, 2021

There has been a lot of controversy around e-scooters. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

So we have to wait until March 2022 to see the demise of the electric scooter.

The unfortunate lady injured in Norwich by a reckless individual, oblivious to the danger he presents and with no insurance I guess, is symptomatic of the state of our society and its non-compliance with traffic laws.

Unlicensed electric scooters are appearing in greater numbers, not on private land but as a commuting vehicle either on the highway or footpaths.

Police enforcement of such violations simply doesn’t happen.

For decades we have allowed, mainly young, cyclists to exempt themselves from traffic offences; no warning bell, no lights after dark, noncompliance with traffic signals, dangerous cycling on footpaths not designated as cycles ways etc and now we motorise them and expect a change in attitude. That doesn’t happen either.

The UK has not prepared itself for these machines unlike the Netherlands and other European countries where cycling proficiency and compliance with traffic regulations is taught from an early age and where penalties for infringement are effectively imposed.

Unless the government gets to grip with this issue well before March 2022 there will be deaths and life-changing injuries.

Malcolm Goodson, Newmarket Road, Cringleford.