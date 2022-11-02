Neighbours describe 'awful' moment man was hit by bus in city

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash in North Walsham Road. Inset is eyewitness Louise Huggins. - Credit: Louise Huggins

"Traumatised" witnesses have described the moment they ran to the aid of passengers after a man was hit by a double-decker bus during rush hour in the city.

The man in his 50s died after police, fire and ambulance services were called to North Walsham Road in Sprowston at 4.50pm on Monday.

He died at the scene as a result of his injuries with the East Anglian Air Ambulance attending.

A 17-year-old girl, who is studying at City College, had just got off the First bus at the time of the collision.

The girl's 37-year-old mum, who did not wish to be named, said: "She is traumatised.

"I received a call from her and immediately ran across the street from our home to see her."

It is understood First Bus has agreed to offer counselling for the girl following the distressing incident.

The student's 36-year-old dad added that he had run out and covered the man with towels before the emergency services arrived.

He said: "The passengers were quiet afterwards and were in total shock.

"A lady from the house opposite and the garage offered hot drinks while blankets were brought out to the passengers."

Chris Speed, operations director at First Eastern Counties said: “Yesterday afternoon one of our buses was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in the North Walsham Road.

"Emergency services attended the scene and we are assisting the police with their investigation into the cause of the incident.

"At this sad time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved and we are also supporting our driver who was in shock after experiencing the incident.”

Homeowners returned from work to find the road had been cordoned off by police with many leaving their cars further away.

Plans to take children out trick or treating for Halloween were also called off with the road not cleared until 5am the following morning.

A spokesman for the air ambulance service said: "East Anglian Air Ambulance attended a road traffic collision at the B1150, Sprowston, Norwich, on Monday.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, a man had died at the scene."

Eyewitness Louise Huggins, 43, lives opposite the scene of the collision.

She said: "It was just awful. I could hear screams coming from across the road. It was the passengers.

"I took some blankets out for the passengers and the driver who was in shock."

Michael Howard, manager of the Harvest Energy garage in North Walsham Road, saw the incident on his CCTV.

He said: "It's just dreadful to know that someone had to go through that.

"It was evident something was very wrong.

"The driver later came in here to use the toilet and it was clear he was just in a state of shock."

A police investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

Neil Allen, 42, lives in Tills Road nearby with his daughters - aged 16 and seven - as well as his sons aged 13 and 10.

He said: "There were lots of flashing lights and my wife told me she had seen something going on when she drove back from work.

"I was worried about my son who was out at the time with friends for Halloween."

Gemma Sargent, 35, a mum-of-three living in North Walsham Road, said: "My kids wanted to go trick or treating but I decided we just had to wait while the emergency services did their job."

John Ward, Conservative county councillor for Sprowston, said: "This incident sounds awful and my thoughts are with the poor man involved, his family and the bus driver."

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 or via email on SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting NC-31102022-307.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.