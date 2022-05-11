Shock as Volvo rips into house porch
- Credit: Maya Derrick
Neighbours are questioning how a car ploughed into the side of a house on a sleepy city side street, causing significant damage to the porch.
A Volvo XC90 crashed into the side of a home in Byfield Court in NR3, and emergency services were called at around 7.40pm on Tuesday.
A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating the crash.
Katie Severson has lived next door with her young family for around 18 months.
She said: "We heard a massive crash around 7.30pm.
"We were putting my four-year-old son to bed. We laid down in the dark together and were on the verge of falling asleep before hearing this massive boom that startled everyone awake.
"A fire engine arrived and was stationed outside our window.
"It was really scary to look at the aftermath. I'm just glad that no one was hurt.
"The gas lines had to be checked because our fitting is right in the porch. They were drilling until around 10.30pm with a jackhammer.
"It was incredibly loud."
Ms Severson is eager for answers.
She added: "It really doesn't make sense how something could've crashed so hard at that angle.
"It's a quiet side street, you can't be going that fast."
Berners Street neighbour Byron Read came home at 11.30pm to find the street full of emergency workers.
"They were pulling the car from the house," he said.
"There were two police cars and the street was filled with gas engineers."
Steven Macintosh lives opposite where the crash happened, and described how he came home to "absolute chaos".
He said: "I picked up my wife from bingo around 9pm. We were shocked to see what had happened.
"We just hope that everybody's OK."
No injuries were reported.
Matthew Hubble lives further up Berners Street and was first alerted to the crash when the fire brigade showed up.
"The street was filled with lights," he said.
"I've lived here for 20 years and have never seen anything like this.
"It's quite dramatic.
"I don't know how you would get enough speed to knock a porch down. It's baffling."
The owner of the car - who lives on Berners Street - and the person living at the house involved in the crash did not wish to comment.