Range Rover crashes into charity shop
- Credit: Google Maps
A Range Rover crashed into a charity shop near Norwich on Wednesday morning.
Police and fire crews were called to the Nansa Charity Shop on Thorpe Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew after a car crashed into the side of the building and caused some damage to the shop.
One fire engine from Sprowston attended the incident but there are not believed to be any serious injuries.
A police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 10.35am to reports that a Range Rover had collided with the shop and caused structural damage.
"No one was seriously injured but fire service remained at the scene to assess the damage."
The fire service confirmed the scene was made safe at 11.26am.
