Rally through the Alps in bright orange Mustang raises thousands for charity

Andy Pitt with his Ford Mustang on the Furka Pass. Picture: Andy Pitt Archant

A pair of business owners have followed in the footsteps of James Bond by taking part in a rally to raise money for charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Left, Chris Sargisson, right, Andy Pitt. Picture: Chris Sargisson Left, Chris Sargisson, right, Andy Pitt. Picture: Chris Sargisson

Andy Pitt, who lives off Unthank Road in Norwich, and Chris Sargisson, 52, chief executive of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, took part in the Fireball Rally James Bond Run to raise money for the Alzheimers Society and JDRF, a type 1 diabetes charity.

Travelling in a bright orange 1968 Ford Mustang, the trip took them across eight countries in just four days.

Father-of-three Mr Pitt, 48, said: “We set off on the September 6 and visited France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Austria, Liechtenstein and Belgium in this gruelling, tiring yet fun rally, covering over 2,000 miles in my 50 year old classic V8 engine car.

“We conquered some demanding roads such as the Furka Pass, where part of Goldfinger was filmed, and the Stelvio Pass in the Alps and crossed many borders along the way.

Andy Pitt's Ford Mustang on the Stelvio Pass. Picture: Andy Pitt Andy Pitt's Ford Mustang on the Stelvio Pass. Picture: Andy Pitt

“Camping wasn’t much fun although waking up early to see the sun rise over Lake Geneva was pretty special.”

The drive has been able to raise just under £4,000 for charity, almost double the original fundraising target of £2,000.

Although it was an adventure for Mr Pitt and Mr Sargisson there was a scare when the Ford Mustang would not start.

Mr Pitt, managing director at Service Service Recruitment in Norwich, added: “The self-funded trip was very successful with only one minor fright when the car cut out and wouldn’t start on a mountainside pass in the Alps.

“It was five scary minutes until the car decided it wanted to go again and it continued the journey as if nothing had happened.

“The rest of the trip was faultless though. We met some fun characters along the way as well as visiting practically every petrol station in Europe.”

Mr Pitt was going to take on the rally with Brian Bush, head of business development at The Gazette and legislation.gov.uk, but he became ill just days before the trip and Mr Sargisson had to step in to the driving seat.

To donate go to Virgin Money Giving and search Andy Pitt.