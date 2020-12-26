Video

Published: 4:18 PM December 26, 2020

UEA's playing fields flooded following heavy rain, with parts of the route affected by water from the nearby river bursting its banks. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A river has burst its bank along a Norwich walking route as heavy rain continues to hit the region.

Mark Houldey, who was on a run at the University of East Anglia (UEA) lake on Boxing Day morning, described water from the River Yare flowing into the UEA Broad.

Mr Houldey, from Norwich, said due to the flooding in the woods, many walkers were turning around.

He said: "I went for a run around the UEA lake this morning and the river had burst its banks near the footbridge and was flowing into the UEA Broad.

"There was further flooding in the woods and many walkers were having to turn back and abandon their plans.

"I was also told that the Environment Agency had to fit a boom in the surrounding floodwater to prevent a quantity of diesel flowing in to the river from an overflowing storm drain."

In nearby Gurney Lane, fields have become heavily saturated with rain water.

A field in Gurney Lane, Norwich, saturated with water following heavy rain and flooding. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Another popular walking spot, Taverham Mill, has been closed since Christmas Eve due to flooding.

Taverham Mill has closed its reserve following flooding from the River Wensum. - Credit: Taverham Mill

The beauty spot, which is along the river Wensum, has seen water from the river covering large areas of the site's paths.

In an update on Facebook on Boxing Day, a Taverham Mill spokesman wrote: "As you are aware, the Wensum has flooded. Unfortunately, the water has covered large areas of the site paths.

"The nature reserve will be closed over the coming days until we can safely allow visitors back onto the site. We will be checking the levels daily and post on here as soon as the trail is clear again."

In the city centre, Ken Hurst, took this photo of the rising River Wensum from the front of his house on New Mills Bridge.

Ken Hurst said he had never seen the River Wensum so close to the top of the bridge. - Credit: Ken Hurst

He said: "I have never seen the Wensum so close to the top of the bridge, nor so high in general here.

"To see the water moving that fast towards the city centre in such close proximity to the housing is quite dramatic."

Heavy rain has hit areas of the county hard resulting in homes having to be evacuated and motorists to be rescued in recent days.

On Christmas Eve, a couple were rescued from their car, which was submerged under the railway bridge on Green Lane, Thorpe End.

As well as the flood warnings, the Met Office has issued a warning around high winds, which could hit 70mph.



