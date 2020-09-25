Norwich high school partly closed due to flooding
PUBLISHED: 12:19 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 25 September 2020
Archant
A Norwich secondary school has been closed to the majority of students after ‘significant’ rainfall caused flooding in one of its main buildings.
Sprowston Community Academy is one of four Norfolk schools that has been affected by the heavy rain, which has impacted on its coronavirus safety measures.
The academy site, in Cannerby Lane, is closed to years eight to 10 and sixth form students.
Headteacher Liz Wood said: “Significant and on-going rain is causing flooding in one of our main buildings and around the school site.
“This is potentially dangerous and is affecting the one way systems and holding areas needed to maintain our Covid safety plan and ensure the safety and welfare of our pupils. This will always be our primary concern.”
Horning Community Primary School, Marshland St James Primary School, in west Norfolk, and St Mary’s Community Primary School, in Beetley, have also closed.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.