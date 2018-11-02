Search

Crucial rail maintenance work to take place on Norwich to London line

02 November, 2018 - 15:03
Greater Anglia train at station. Picture Archant.

Greater Anglia train at station. Picture Archant.

Archant

Essential rail maintenance work will take place this month to reduce delays on the Norwich to London main line.

The work will happen on an embankment near Flordon, south of Norwich, and will continue until January 2019.

The aim is to strengthen the embankment which will allow an existing speed restriction to be removed with the aim to reduce delays to rail services and improve reliability. The line will remain open during the work.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is giving Network Rail access to the railway and there will be an increase in traffic around the sanctuary and the surrounding roads while the work is happening.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director, said: “This is an important piece of work which will reduce delays on the busy main line and improve reliability. We have engaged with Redwings Horse Sanctuary to access the railway embankment and they have been very understanding and kind enough to allow our engineers to enter their site. We also appreciate the patience and understanding of all local residents who may be affected whilst we look to make these improvements.”

Anyone with concerns about the work should contact the Network Rail helpline on 0345 711 41 41.

