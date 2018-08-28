Search

Rail fare campaigners set to stage station protests

PUBLISHED: 10:30 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:56 29 December 2018

Protests against increases in rail fares are set to the staged at Norfolk stations, including Norwich. Picture: Peter Dent

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Campaigners are set to stage protests against rail fare hikes at Norfolk stations just as commuters return to work after the Christmas holidays.

Protesters annoyed by what they claim are worsening services and higher rail fares due to come into force in 2019 will be outside railway stations, including Norwich and King’s Lynn, from 6.45am on January 2.

Regulated fares, which cover about 45pc of fares on national rail and include season tickets, off-peak returns and anytime prices, are set to rise by the level of RPI inflation, 3.2pc this year.

Protest organiser Jo Rust said: “At a time when things remain hard for people, those who have to use the railways are being held to ransom with these rail fare increases. While wages for most haven’t seen anything like a three per cent increase, the cost of a ticket will rise starting from January 1.

“Many people often have little choice but to use public transport yet the rail service continues to be highly unreliable, with cancellations and bus replacement services.”

