Rage on the road: City attraction launches mobile rage room

Published: 6:00 AM May 15, 2021

Co-owners of the Rage Rooms in Norwich Nigel Spurling and Leighton Johnson are preparing to take the Rage Rooms on tour - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich's first-ever rage room is taking its unorthodox activity on the road after creating a mobile version of its business.

Rage Rooms Norwich opened in Dereham Road back in 2019, offering people the opportunity to have a literally smashing time.

Participants are placed in a safe space, armed with weapons and allowed to take out their pent up frustrations by smashing things to their heart's content - from unwanted crockery to disused televisions and glasses.

Like other businesses, the venue has been faced with intermittent closures throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but this allowed its founders the time to explore different options.

Nigel Spurling, one of its directors, had toyed with the idea adding a second venue to the business, but after struggling to find a suitable location instead decided to take the rage on the road.

Journalist, Ella Wilkinson, lets off some steam by smashing crockery at The Rage Rooms. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

He said: "We have been thinking about expanding for a while, but every place we found had extortionate rents so it just wouldn't have been viable. But then we did some Googling and stumbled on the idea of a mobile rage room.

"There didn't seem to be too many out there and we're certainly going to be the first of its kind in East Anglia."

Built from timber and covered with safety netting, the 4m x 3m structure can be easily transported on the back of a lorry and taken to functions, where it can be built up and used by two people at a time.

The attraction is set to be given its debut on Saturday, May 22, when it will pop up at the Sole and Eel pub in Rackheath.

However, beyond this, Mr Spurling is targeting functions such as weddings, parties and festivals, with the mobile rage room available for hire at similar events.

He said: "People have been really supportive of the idea and I think we all have bits of frustration here and there, particularly at the moment.

"Since we re-opened on April 12 we've been quite busy and people have been making plenty of comments about how much they felt they needed it.

"We've had to cut back on the number of sessions we can book and limit numbers to allow us to stay on top of cleaning and sanitising but it's really good to be back."