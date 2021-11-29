'Amazing person' - RAF veteran and surgery cartoonist turns 100

A military veteran whose passion for drawing has seen his cartoons displayed in a shop and surgery is celebrating his 100th birthday today.

Eric Scott, who lives in Eaton, was born on November 29, 1921 and served with the RAF from 1941 to 1946.

Eric Scott with his great grandson Finnley - Credit: Contributed

In 1943, the Salford-born soldier was transported by ship to Durban on the SS Argentina where he spent two weeks in a transit camp, before continuing on the Eastern Prince ship to Egypt.

Eric's grandson Rob said: "Whilst in Egypt on a days leave Eric bumped into his brother Fredrick (Ted) who was in the army. They both got a further 48 hours leave to spend time together.

Eric and his brother Ted pictured while serving in Egypt in 1943 - Credit: Contributed

"It was also whilst in the RAF, Eric met his future wife Marjory."

The couple were married on July 20, 1946 and were together for 62 years before Marjory died in 2009. Mr Scott still lives in his Eaton bungalow of 45 years with one of his sons Malcolm.

After the war, Mr Scott worked for HM Treasury in Whitehall, while he was living in Edgware, a north London suburban town.

Then in 1968, he took promotion and moved to Norwich with Marjory and his two sons Barrie and Malcolm to start his new position at Sovereign House, the headquarters of Her Majesty's Stationery Office in Anglia Square.

RAF veteran Eric Scott, pictured with his great grandson Finnley, is 100 - Credit: Contributed

Mr Scott then retired in 1981 and has enjoyed time with his grandchildren Julia and Robert.

The latter said: "He is a very special man, who has been an amazing person to all that know him.

"I spent most of my weekends as a child at his bungalow in Eaton, playing on his football pitch we had at the top of his garden.

"Eric now enjoys nothing more than the company of his great grandson Finnley."

Eric Scott celebrating his 99th birthday with his great grandson Finnley - Credit: Contributed

Mr Scott enjoys drawing cartoons which can be seen on the walls in Cringleford Surgery and Cringleford Stores.

The cartoons, which were often humorous and related to the news, were also printed in the Norwich Union magazine as well as the Organ Magazine.

The younger brother of Emma, Elsie, Queenie, David and Fredrick (Ted) was educated at a council school in Manchester.