Military transport plane takes part in training over Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:46 PM January 14, 2022
The C-17 Globemaster spotted coming in to land at Norwich Airport

The C-17 Globemaster spotted coming in to land at Norwich Airport - Credit: Sophie Larke

A military aircraft has been spotted taking part in training exercises in the skies over Norwich. 

The C-17 Globemaster III was conducting some routine training and stopped at Norwich Airport on Thursday, January 13, before returning to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The C-17 Globemaster spotted over Thorpe St Andrew in Norwich

The C-17 Globemaster spotted over Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Kathryn Betts

The aircraft was seen over Norwich and the surrounding areas, including Thorpe St Andrew, Old Catton and Horsham St Faith.

The C-17 Globemaster III is a long range, heavy lift, strategic transport aircraft.

The C-17 Globemaster spotted over Old Catton in Norwich

The C-17 Globemaster spotted over Old Catton - Credit: Pete Handy

The aircraft is involved in combat, peacekeeping and humanitarian missions. 

An RAF spokesman said: "An RAF C-17 Globemaster from RAF Brize Norton was completing routine training at Norwich airport yesterday.

The C-17 Globemaster spotted over Thorpe St Andrew in Norwich

The C-17 Globemaster spotted over Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Kathryn Betts

"The RAF routinely use a variety of civilian airports all over the UK for training as they provide complex airspace and differing approach challenges for our pilots."

Earlier this month the Ministry of Defence warned people in Norfolk that the county would be affected by an increase in low-flying exercises.

Norwich News
Norfolk

