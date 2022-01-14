Military transport plane takes part in training over Norwich
- Credit: Sophie Larke
A military aircraft has been spotted taking part in training exercises in the skies over Norwich.
The C-17 Globemaster III was conducting some routine training and stopped at Norwich Airport on Thursday, January 13, before returning to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
The aircraft was seen over Norwich and the surrounding areas, including Thorpe St Andrew, Old Catton and Horsham St Faith.
The C-17 Globemaster III is a long range, heavy lift, strategic transport aircraft.
The aircraft is involved in combat, peacekeeping and humanitarian missions.
An RAF spokesman said: "An RAF C-17 Globemaster from RAF Brize Norton was completing routine training at Norwich airport yesterday.
"The RAF routinely use a variety of civilian airports all over the UK for training as they provide complex airspace and differing approach challenges for our pilots."
Most Read
- 1 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
- 2 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
- 3 Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store
- 4 New homes for former rough sleepers given go-ahead
- 5 Taxi firms caught in catch-22 as demand drops off
- 6 Teenagers steal £200 of goods in corner shop distraction theft
- 7 'Jump or die': Man leaps from burning building and shatters both ankles
- 8 'Everyone is loving it' - Norwich Lanes deli now supplying city pub
- 9 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- 10 Club to fancy flats conversion welcomed by local bosses
Earlier this month the Ministry of Defence warned people in Norfolk that the county would be affected by an increase in low-flying exercises.