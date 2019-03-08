Search

Village to open new sports pavilion after £98,000 face lift

PUBLISHED: 08:40 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 24 September 2019

The entracne to Rackheath sports pavilion which has received a £98,000 make over. Picture: Google Maps

The entracne to Rackheath sports pavilion which has received a £98,000 make over. Picture: Google Maps

A community sports pavilion is to be officially reopened after receiving a £98,000 makeover.

Rackheath Parish Council's changing pavilion, on Rackheath playing fields recently received a combined grant of £98,906 from the Premier League, The FA and Government's Football Foundation to upgrade its facilities.

The money has been used to create a modern two-team changing pavilion which includes an officials' room, spectator toilets, meeting room and multi-function social space plus a kitchen servery.

It is hoped the upgrade will help to sustain the local 11v11 game by serving as the home ground to five adult men's clubs.

Partner club Wroxham FC has also joined forces wit the parish council to form a help junior football teams in the area to flourish.

The official reopening of the new sports pavilion will take place at 11am on Saturday, September 28.

