Racist graffiti discovered on bus shelter

PUBLISHED: 08:33 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 17 October 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after racist graffiti was discovered on a bus shelter on Dussindale Drive in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture Google.

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after racist graffiti was discovered on a bus shelter near Norwich.

Officers were made aware of the graffiti in Dussindale Drive, Thorpe St Andrew on Tuesday.

The vandalism is believed to have been done over the last few days and has since been removed.

Anyone with information should contact Beat Manager PC Andy Mason at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/72834/19 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

