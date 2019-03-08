Racist graffiti discovered on bus shelter

Police are appealing for witnesses after racist graffiti was discovered on a bus shelter on Dussindale Drive in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture Google. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after racist graffiti was discovered on a bus shelter near Norwich.

On 15/10 police were made aware of racist graffiti to a bus shelter on Dussindale Drive, TSA. This is believed to have been done over the last few days & has since been removed. Any information to #PC1636 Mason @ Sprowston on 101 quoting 36/72834/19 or CrimeStoppers 0800 555 111. pic.twitter.com/Gaf5w4xiHz — Broadland Police (@BroadlandPolice) October 16, 2019

Officers were made aware of the graffiti in Dussindale Drive, Thorpe St Andrew on Tuesday.

The vandalism is believed to have been done over the last few days and has since been removed.

Anyone with information should contact Beat Manager PC Andy Mason at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/72834/19 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.