Runners slip, trip and nip around mud runs for cancer research

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 3:57 PM October 17, 2021   
Sue Emilia Race for Life Norfolk Showground 2021

Sue and Emilia having completed their muddy Race for Life at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Gareth Thomson

Hundreds of runners braved grey skies and a healthy covering of mud to raise funds for vital cancer research.

Races took place at the Norfolk Showground on Sunday, with children's and adults Pretty Muddy courses as well as five and 10-kilometre Race for Life events.

They were held in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Here are some of our photos of the day - please send any you took to raceforlife@archant.co.uk

Max and Ethan Race for Life 2021

Max and Ethan after the Pretty Muddy Kids obstacle course at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Michelle Bartram

Isla Papworth and Jameson Gibson Norwich Race for Life 2021

Isla Papworth, age 11, and Jameson Gibson, age 9, at the finish line. - Credit: Kimberley Papworth

Finley Race for Life 2021

Finley ran the 5k Pretty Muddy Kids in memory of his Grandad who he sadly lost in August 2020. He raised lots of money for a very good cause. We'll done Fin. Grandad would be proud of his little squirt. - Credit: Chloe Carvell

Toby Barber Race for Life Norwich 2021

Toby Barber, age 10, completed the Kids Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground. He raced for his nanny, who is battling cancer for the third time. He raised £115.00 and we are all very proud of him. - Credit: Laura Barber

Harry Smith Race for Life 2021 Norwich

Harry Smith, age 7, completed the Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids 5K at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Hayley Smith

Christopher Norris Louise Norris Harry Smith Race for Life 2021 Norwich

Christopher Norris, Louise Norris and Harry Smith Harry Smith completed the Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids 5K at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Hayley Smith

Alanna Fernee and Sofia Fernee Race for Life Norwich 2021

Alanna Fernee ran with daughter Sofia who completed the Kids Pretty Muddy 5K at the Norfolk Showground before running the adult one herself. - Credit: Glen Fernee

Sophia Fernee Race for Life 2021 Norwich

Sofia Fernee running the Pretty Muddy Kids 5K at the Norfolk Showground for Cancer Research - Credit: Glen Fernee

Lucas, aged 9, and Mia, aged 6, ran the Pretty Muddy Kids 5k at the Norfolk Showground.

Lucas, aged 9, and Mia, aged 6, ran the Pretty Muddy Kids 5k at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Sami Withers

Joe Race for Life Norwich 2021

Joe having completed the Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids 5k run at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Gareth Thomson

Isla Rebbeck Brooke Rebbeck at the Race for Life start line

Isla Rebbeck, age 7, and Brooke Rebbeck, age 9, at the start line for the Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids 5k at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Danny and Laura Rebbeck

Isla Rebbeck and Brooke Rebbeck Race For Life 2021 Norfolk Showground

Isla Rebbeck, age 7, and Brooke Rebbeck, age 9, from North Walsham slide into the mud during the Pretty Muddy Kids 5k at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Danny and Laura Rebbeck

Race for Life Norfolk Showground 2021

Water pistols add to the fun of both the adults' and childrens' Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Danny and Laura Rebbeck

race for life 2021 norwich

Brooke Rebbeck, age 9, and Isla Rebbeck, age 7, from North Walsham after completing the Pretty Muddy Kids 5k. - Credit: Danny and Laura Rebbeck

Ian Adam and Shane Race for Life 2021 Norwich

Ian, Adam and Shane running Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5k together for Oaklands Residential Home, Southwold. - Credit: Saffron Wright

Running the Pretty Muddy 5k Race fr Life Norwich 2021

Running the Pretty Muddy 5k for Oaklands Residential Home, Southwold. - Credit: Saffron Wright

Race for Life 2021 Norwich

Before Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5K at the Norfolk Showground in memory of Kirsty's mother-in-law. - Credit: Kirsty Cater

Race for Life 2021 Norwich

After Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5K at the Norfolk Showground in memory of Kirsty's mother-in-law. - Credit: Kirsty Cater

Race for Life 2021

Race for Life at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Race for Life Pretty Muddy 5k Norwich

Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground

Race for Life 2021 at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Norfolk Showground Race for Life 2021

Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Race for Life Pretty Muddy 2021 Norwich

Smiles after completing the Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Race for Life Pretty Muddy Norwich 2021

Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Race for Life 2021 Norwich

Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground

Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Race for Life 2021 Norfolk Showground

Race for Life events get underway at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Race for Life 2021 Norwich

Race for Life at the Norfolk Showground, October 2021. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Race for Life 2021 Norwich

Race for Life's Pretty Muddy 5k at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Jessica Coppins


Norfolk

