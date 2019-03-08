Quiz

How well do you know secret Norwich? Take our quiz

Norwich Market and Gentlemans Walk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

Plentiful boozers and cobbled streets, Norwich is famous for its picturesque centre and rich history - but there's a whole lot more than meets the eye. Take our interactive quiz to test your weird Norwich knowledge.

Did you know, for example, The Beatles performed on Prince Of Wales road one week before their first number 1?

And that fear spread like wild fire when Jonathan Davey announced he intended to 'put a hole in the Kings Head'? He didn't actually get round to murdering the monarch, but instead knocked down the Kings Head pub to make way for Davey Place.

This trivia, and our quiz, is based on a new walking tour of Norwich, Know Norwich.

Guided by volunteer city hosts, the hour-long, weekly tour is designed to uncover the city's quirks.

Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The tour is part of an initiative to promote community and culture.

Find out more www.norwichbid.co.uk

