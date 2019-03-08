Search

Quiz

How well do you know secret Norwich? Take our quiz

PUBLISHED: 08:47 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 21 June 2019

Norwich Market and Gentlemans Walk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Market and Gentlemans Walk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

Plentiful boozers and cobbled streets, Norwich is famous for its picturesque centre and rich history - but there's a whole lot more than meets the eye. Take our interactive quiz to test your weird Norwich knowledge.

Did you know, for example, The Beatles performed on Prince Of Wales road one week before their first number 1?

And that fear spread like wild fire when Jonathan Davey announced he intended to 'put a hole in the Kings Head'? He didn't actually get round to murdering the monarch, but instead knocked down the Kings Head pub to make way for Davey Place.

This trivia, and our quiz, is based on a new walking tour of Norwich, Know Norwich.

Guided by volunteer city hosts, the hour-long, weekly tour is designed to uncover the city's quirks.

Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCastle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The tour is part of an initiative to promote community and culture.

Find out more www.norwichbid.co.uk

Most Read

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Convenience store could be demolished as no longer profitable

Applicant Alexander Hackett is seeking permission to knock down the Premier Convenience Store on Linacre Avenue and replace it with three bungalows. Photo: Google

Elderly woman suffered broken hip after being knocked over as she waited for bus in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

Cleared for take-off? Decision due on plans to bring former RAF runway back into use

Swift Aircraft want to bring part of RAF Coltishall back into use. Picture: Mike Page

