How well do you know secret Norwich? Take our quiz
PUBLISHED: 08:47 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 21 June 2019
Archant Norfolk 2015
Plentiful boozers and cobbled streets, Norwich is famous for its picturesque centre and rich history - but there's a whole lot more than meets the eye. Take our interactive quiz to test your weird Norwich knowledge.
Did you know, for example, The Beatles performed on Prince Of Wales road one week before their first number 1?
And that fear spread like wild fire when Jonathan Davey announced he intended to 'put a hole in the Kings Head'? He didn't actually get round to murdering the monarch, but instead knocked down the Kings Head pub to make way for Davey Place.
This trivia, and our quiz, is based on a new walking tour of Norwich, Know Norwich.
Guided by volunteer city hosts, the hour-long, weekly tour is designed to uncover the city's quirks.
The tour is part of an initiative to promote community and culture.
Find out more www.norwichbid.co.uk