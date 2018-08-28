Search

Quiz to be hosted at Carrow Road in aid of charity

PUBLISHED: 14:41 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 25 January 2019

A quiz is being held at Carrow Road to help raise money for Fresh Start New Beginnings. Photo: Fresh Start - new beginnings

Fresh Start - New Beginnings

A quiz night held at Norwich City’s Carrow Road will help raise awareness of work of a Norfolk charity.

Fresh Start - New Beginnings is a young person’s charity working with people 21 years old and under, delivering a therapeutic service to those who have disclosed sexual abuse.

Barclays Bank is hosting the quiz, Test The Team, on Wednesday, February 6. Teams are up to five people with a cost of £10.

Jo Grant, clinical leader of the charity said: “It will help us raise awareness and much needed funds to help us work with children on our waiting list.

“Once a child has disclosed sexual abuse they should not have to wait for a service.”

Minnie Molls, of Jarrold Norwich and patron of the charity, will be attending the quiz night and said: “It’s going to be a good evening for supporting the charity, finding out about the work they do and also networking opportunities with other local businesses within the area.”

To book a spot email christopher.read2@barclays.com.

