People queuing for up to an hour to get into Norwich recycling centre

Long queues and tailbacks have been reported at a city recycling centre.

There have been waits of almost an hour to enter and drop off waste at Mile Cross Recycling Centre in Swanton Road, on Monday.

One person reported vehicles queuing back to Heigham Street as people visited the centre to dispose of waste.

The Mile Cross Recycling Centre was one of eight recycling across the county which reopened on May 11 having been closed on March 25, when travel was limited to essential purposes.

The others are: Caister, Dereham, Hempton, King’s Lynn, Ketteringham, Mayton Wood and Thetford.

Social distancing measures are in place at all tips with cars on a managed one-in-one-out basis and only two adults allowed out of each car to unload their waste.

People are able to dispose of green waste, general refuse and charged for DIY construction and demolition waste disposal.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council, which manages the county’s recycling centres, said; “At the moment as the reopened sites are operating on a physical distancing basis this means fewer vehicles are allowed on sites at any one time, so we have told customers to expect queues and avoid busy times where they can.

“After operating the Mile Cross Recycling Centre for seven days, we have revisited the site layout to allow an additional vehicle space on site to improve traffic flow and help ease the queues, while maintaining a safe site for both customers and staff.

“The traffic management team in place at the site is working throughout the day to manage the queue leading up to the recycling centre and prevent unsafe queuing on the highway.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this is causing and really appreciate the patience and help customers are showing in making things go as smoothly as possible.”