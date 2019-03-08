Search

Queer donation station hits the road for Transgender Day of Visibility

PUBLISHED: 09:29 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 28 March 2019

LGBT+ archive launch. Photo: Brittany Creasey

LGBT+ archive launch. Photo: Brittany Creasey

Archant Prospect House Norwich 2019

A Norwich library is hosting an event to mark Transgender Day of Visibility.

Earlham Library is hosting an event to mark Transgender Day of Visibility. Pictured: Earlham LibraryEarlham Library is hosting an event to mark Transgender Day of Visibility. Pictured: Earlham Library

In February, Norwich Pride along with the Norfolk Heritage Centre launched a campaign to create a LGBT+ archive.

Now, to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility, on Friday, March 29, the organisations are taking the queer history donation station on the road.

Michelle Savage, chair of Norwich Pride, says: “Transgender people are too often the victims of hate and prejudice and we know that young trans people are particularly vulnerable to bullying.

“We hope that this special queer history donation station will capture the vibrancy of people’s lives and achievements and the important work that’s been done over the years to support the trans community in Norfolk.”

From 3-5pm on March 29, the donation station will be at Earlham Library on Colman Road, accepting donations of anything which represents Norfolk’s queer history.

