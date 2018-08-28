New Year’s Honours 2019: Norwich-born author Philip Pullman among people from Norfolk and Suffolk to be honoured

Norwich-born author Philip Pullman, best known for the His Dark Materials trilogy, has been awarded a knighthood. Picture: Bill Smith Archant © 2005

People across the region who have committed themselves to improving the lives of others have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2019.

Norwich-born author Philip Pullman, best known for the His Dark Materials trilogy, has been awarded a knighthood. Picture: Bill Smith Norwich-born author Philip Pullman, best known for the His Dark Materials trilogy, has been awarded a knighthood. Picture: Bill Smith

Philip Pullman - Knight Bachelor for services to literature

Norwich-born, best-selling author Philip Pullman, known for the His Dark Materials series of books, has been awarded a knighthood.

Pullman, 72, said: “I was very surprised and honoured to be offered a knighthood. I believe the profession of letters should be recognised as having a proper place in the life of the nation, along with science, and sport, and music, and scholarship, and many other human activities.”

Pullman’s best-known work is the His Dark Materials trilogy, beginning with Northern Lights in 1995, continuing with The Subtle Knife in 1997 and concluding with 2000’s The Amber Spyglass.

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Richard Jewson, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk - Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO) for personal service to the monarch

Lord Lieutenant Richard Jewson, 75, from Norwich, was appointed as the Queen’s personal representative in Norfolk in 2004.

An unpaid, non-political role, the position has seen the former businessman represent the monarchy in a host of formal and ceremonial events throughout Norfolk, including the unveiling of commemorative stones to the county’s First World War Victoria Cross recipients.

Outside of his duties as Lord Lieutenant, Mr Jewson is also chairman of the board of Archant and has previously held positions as the managing director of building company Jewson, and later chairman of Meyer International plc.

Norwich woman Lesley Smith, who has volunteered for the British Red Cross for 36 years, has been made MBE in the New Year's Honours Lits 2019. Picture: Lesley Smith Norwich woman Lesley Smith, who has volunteered for the British Red Cross for 36 years, has been made MBE in the New Year's Honours Lits 2019. Picture: Lesley Smith

Lesley Smith - MBE for voluntary service to the Red Cross

Lesley Smith, 56, of Snowberry Close, Taverham, has dedicated 36 years of her life to the British Red Cross.

She began volunteering with the British Red Cross in 1982 and has acted as a crisis responder across the region and teaches first aid to hundreds of young people and adults in the area.

“I am overwhelmed that I have been singled out for this award as the thing I love best about volunteering is being part of a team,” she said.

Bill Espie has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours. Picture: RAF Regiment Association Bill Espie has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours. Picture: RAF Regiment Association

William Espie - BEM for voluntary service to veterans and to aviation heritage

William Espie, 72, of Market Place, Botesdale, near Diss, joined the RAF in the 1960s and undertook operational tours in Saudi Arabia, The Gulf, Malaya and Northern Ireland.

After leaving the RAF in 1989, he became closely involved in the RAF Regiment Association, holding roles including national secretary and vice chairman from when it was first formed in 1990.

Mr Espie is also a volunteer curator at RAF Regiment Heritage Centre at RAF Honington. The centre houses memorabilia spanning the 75 year history of the RAF Regiment, which moved from Catterick in North Yorkshire to RAF Honington in Suffolk in 1994.

Gabriel Evbota, from Norwich, has been awarded an BEM for public and voluntary service in Norfolk. Picture: Gabriel Evbota Gabriel Evbota, from Norwich, has been awarded an BEM for public and voluntary service in Norfolk. Picture: Gabriel Evbota

Gabriel Evbota - BEM for public and voluntary service in Norfolk

After committing more than two decades to county football, Gabriel Evbota, 52, of Sepping Way, Thorpe End, Norwich, will be honoured for his efforts with a British Empire Medal.

The customer engagement manager of HM Treasury in Norwich began managing and running Norfolk football teams in 1994, including Thorpe Rovers, The York Tavern, The Griffin, The Cottage and Cottage Vets. Despite hanging up his boots two years ago he still plays a pivotal role in county football as a committee member of Norwich and District Sunday League and serving on the Norfolk Association’s disciplinary committee.

Mr Evbota said he is still trying to find out who had nominated him for the BEM, adding: “I am shocked, humbled and honoured. When I found out I don’t think my family have ever seen me so quiet for an hour.”

Karen Goldsworthy. governor of Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery in Norwich, has been awarded a BEM for services to education. Picture: Karen Goldsworthy Karen Goldsworthy. governor of Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery in Norwich, has been awarded a BEM for services to education. Picture: Karen Goldsworthy

Karen Goldsworthy - BEM for services to education

Karen Goldsworthy, 53, from Sprowston, joined Sparhawk Infant and Nursery School in Norwich nearly 18 years ago and has remained as a teaching assistant and governor.

She has seen four headteachers in that time and sits on a committee which oversees the appointment of the head of the school. Ms Goldsworthy, who is also a guide leader of Rainbows - a role she has held since she was 18 - said she was shocked when she found out she made the New Year’s Honours List.

“I was completely out of the blue,” she said. “I opened the letter and I was gobsmacked. I just love the school, it’s just a very friendly, happy place to work, I love working with kids.”

John Newstead with his wife Janie Newstead. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood John Newstead with his wife Janie Newstead. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

John Newstead - BEM for services to pharmaceutical heritage

John Newstead, 88, of Ringland Road, Taverham, recognised the important role that pharmacists played within the local community and was determined to preserve traditions, practices and social history.

Since the 1960s, he has travelled around the region collecting what he could from pharmacies that were modernising or closing down, with more than 2,500 in his collection.

He offered his collection to Norfolk Museums Service in 1984 and the next year his recreated chemist shop was installed within the Bridewell Museum.

Daphne Potter, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2019 for services to the older people, and her husband Hugh Potter. Picture: Bob Hobbs Daphne Potter, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2019 for services to the older people, and her husband Hugh Potter. Picture: Bob Hobbs

Daphne Potter - BEM for services to older people in Norfolk

Daphne Potter, 80, from Brancaster, oversees a community transport lifetime for older people to get to medical appointments. She took on the role of coordinator of the Burnham Market Area Community Car Scheme as a retirement job when she was 66.

She said: “I wasn’t part of the scheme that set it up but I had just retired and I thought I needed something to do when my husband saw an advert in the local parish news.

“I said I would ring to find out more and his words were ‘you won’t get it, you’re too old’. That was 14 years ago and I’m still doing it.”

British Empire Medal recipient Sophie Trend. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood British Empire Medal recipient Sophie Trend. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Sophie Trend - BEM for services to the community in Wighton

Sophie Trend, 54, threw herself into civic life at Wighton, nears Wells, after moving there from London in 1995, but had noticed there were hardly any amenities for children.

She initiated a fundraising charity and organised the building of a playground on donated land and successfully bid for grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Garfield Weston Foundation and the Norfolk Churches Trust.

Mrs Trend said: “We first moved to Blakeney for a year and really loved it, so we decided to make Norfolk our home.

Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel is to be made an MBE for his services to community cohesion and preventing radicalisation. Picture: Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel is to be made an MBE for his services to community cohesion and preventing radicalisation. Picture: Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel

Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel - MBE for services to community cohesion and to preventing radicalisation

Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel, from Wisbech, is head of the Radicalisation Awareness Network’s PREVENT group and chairman of London Prevent Network.

Prevent is part of the UK’s Counter Terrorism Strategy known as CONTEST. Prevent works to stop individuals from getting involved or supporting terrorism or extremist activity.

The Radicalisation Awareness Network (RAN) is an umbrella network connecting people involved in preventing radicalisation and violent extremism throughout Europe.

Mollie Rollins - BEM for services to the church and the community in Tydd St Giles, Cambridgeshire

A Tydd St Giles organist who has played in the same church for 70 years is to be awarded a British Empire Medal.

Mollie Rollins has played tens of thousands of hymns during her seven decades of service in Tydd St Giles.

She started playing aged 14 and now at the age of 88 she has no intention of giving up.

Other people named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2019

Yvonne Patricia Fuller - BEM for services to business and to the community in Dersingham, Norfolk.

Dr Jeremy Russell - Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for long service as apothecary to the Queen at Sandringham.

Patricia Earl - Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO) for long service as housekeeper at Sandringham House.

Geoffrey Charles Van Orden MBE - CBE for political service in Suffolk.