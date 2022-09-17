Norwich Castle staff on how they prepared for a visit from the Queen

The former head of city museums service has said what it took to put on an event for the Queen - Credit: Archant / Vanessa Trevelyan

The woman who guided Queen Elizabeth II around Norwich Castle more than 20 years ago recalls the "extraordinary detail" of what goes into planning a Royal visit.

Vanessa Trevelyan, the former head of the Norfolk Museums Service for 15 years, had the grand task of chaperoning Her Majesty around the castle in 2002.

Ms Trevelyan, 69, who lives near Norwich Cathedral, said: "It was a very interesting experience.

"Every minute was scrutinised and looked over a countless amount of times.

The Queen arriving at Norwich Castle Museum in 2002 - Credit: ECN - Archant

"The detail which goes into the tour is extraordinary.

"Staff from all departments were there and it was all go.

"Housekeeping were cleaning and polishing everything in sight to make sure it was spotless.

"Prior to the visit there was a security sweep to make sure everything was safe."

The Queen is presented with a bouquet at Norwich Castle Museum with Vanessa Trevelyan overseeing - Credit: ECN - Archant

When the big day arrived Ms Trevelyan explained: "A security team came in and outlined what they were going to be doing."

Having had experience meeting Prince Charles some years prior at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Ms Trevelyan had an idea of what to expect.

But it didn't stop the jitters creeping in.

Vanessa Trevelyan, the former head of the Museums Service, guided Her Majesty around the Castle in 2002 - Credit: Vanessa Trevelyan

She added: "It was nerve-racking but Her Majesty was very pleasant and lovely.

"We walked around and I showed her the exhibits.

"She was very interested in what everyone was doing and how they contribute to the castle's development.

The Queen meets the Lord Mayor of Norwich, Derek Wood, outside Norwich Castle Museum - Credit: ECN - Archant

"Prince Philip was also there and he provided an extra level of chattiness to the tour."

Ms Trevelyan reflected: "I look back and think at what a great experience it was.

"I'm thankful I had the opportunity and grateful I was able to show the Queen around the castle while it was under my direction."

During the tour Her Majesty did a little guiding herself.

A smiling Queen at Norwich Castle Museum in 2002 - Credit: ECN - Archant

Ms Trevelyan explained: "When we were coming down from the balcony area with the Queen we were met with a throng of photographers.

"I didn't know what to do - you couldn't move.

"But the Queen knew exactly what to do. She just walked through and they all moved out the way.

"I didn't have to guide her on that occasion."