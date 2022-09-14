What happened when the Queen visited the University of East Anglia
- Credit: Archant 2017
Donned in a bright pink coat and hat, Her Majesty arrived at the University of East Anglia (UEA) on a dull January day in 2017 to crowds of waiting people.
For many the memory of her climbing out of a car at the Sainsbury Centre in Norwich will be etched in the mind.
Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a tour of the exhibition, Fiji: Art and Life in the Pacific on January 27, 2017.
Arriving to the sound of traditional Fijian drumming Her Majesty, a patron of UEA, was greeted by the university's vice-chancellor, Professor David Richardson and the Fiji High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Jitoko Tikolevu.
Professor Richardson said: "It is with great sorrow that we come to terms with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
“The Queen has been a most welcome guest visiting our campus on a number of occasions.
“I had the honour of meeting the Queen on her visit in January 2017 when she toured the centre’s exhibition of Fijian art.
"Throughout the history of our university she has been the most long-standing and devoted figurehead of our country, much-loved and highly respected.
"She always took a keen interest in the university’s development.
“Queen Elizabeth II will be sorely missed as a leader of our country and as a good friend of our university.
"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.”
Her Majesty was taken through more than 200 years of the country's history, from the late 18th century to the present day.
One of the curators to take the Queen around the exhibit, Professor Steven Hooper, said: "We were really happy that she was able to come that day.
"It's a day I will never forget.
"She was really engaged in the exhibition looking at particular objects that have royal association."
During the tour, the Queen was treated to a Fijian choir performing for her next to a specially-commissioned Fijian sailing canoe which featured in the Queen's 90th birthday celebration pageant at Windsor Castle.
There was also a ceremonial whale tooth on show which the Queen was presented with during her first visit to Fiji in December 1953.