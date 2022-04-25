Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Collector sells 1,400 puzzles with cash donated to city classes

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:48 PM April 25, 2022
Gail Durbin collected more than 1,300s, which were sold in aid of Norwich charity NR2 Community Skills Share

More than £1,800 has been raised to enrich the lives of those impacted heavily by the pandemic.

Gail Durbin set herself a challenge of collecting 1,000 puzzles to flog in the name of charity. She ended up gathering nearly 1,400.

The sale over the weekend at Chapel Field Methodist Church raised more than £1,800 for NR2 Community Skills Share, which will use the donations to continue its exercise classes for those seeing their mobility decline due to the pandemic.

Charity trustee Gail said: "People aren't just benefitting from the exercise but from the social element of the group."

Although a fair collection were sold, there's still a sizeable collection left over.

"Nothing will go to waste," she added, with remaining puzzles to be distributed to the likes of Oxfam in Magdalen Street and The Big C.

"£1,800 will make ever such a lot of difference. And it's all down to the generosity of the people of Norfolk."



