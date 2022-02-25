'Putin won't listen': City on Clive Lewis' call for Russian negotiations

People in the city have had their say on Norwich South MP Clive Lewis' comments on how to deal with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - Credit: Archant

People living in Norwich are sceptical that a tactic proposed by the Norwich South MP to "negotiate" with Russia will work.

Clive Lewis appeared in the House of Commons last night asking for the government to have a "negotiated settlement" with Russia and not an “escalation of military means”.

It comes after president Putin's forces invaded the country on Thursday.

However people out and about in Norwich are not so sure Putin will be open to a conversation.

Keith Cage says that Vladimir Putin has "already made up his mind" and talking "won't get us very far."

Keith Cage, who lives in Dereham Road, said: "Putin is a tyrant. We've tried to sanction him before and he's ignored it all.

"I think he's already made his mind up - we can try and talk to him all we like but I don't think it's going to get us very far."

Michael Stanton is worried for the future of people, saying any sanctions imposed on Putin won't affect what he's doing.

Michael Stanton, who lives just outside the city centre, said: "Putin won't listen.

"He's clearly made up his mind as to what he wants to do and while obviously no one wants to see a war break out, I don't think Putin will listen to anyone now.

"Any sanctions we try and impose won't affect him - it'll only affect the Russian people."

Images from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv today showed children hiding in makeshift bomb shelters.

William Poindexter believes the rest of the World should try to talk to Putin again, but says "I don't know if he'll even listen."

William Poindexter, who lives in Lakenham, said: "I think the best thing is to sanction him. He's just trying to see how far he can push the rest of the world and he's gone too far.

"They could try to speak to him one more time - I'd like to think that there should always be another option than fighting a war.

"Having said that I don't think he'll even listen - he's such a loose cannon."

Mark Morris and his wife, Ivonne, says "the time for talking is over" in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mark Morris, who lives in the city centre, said: "The time for negotiations is gone. Putin has had numerous opportunities with leaders of countless countries to try and appease him and make a deal.

"He dismissed them and has chosen the path of war.

"Unless Putin himself comes forward with a solution that is acceptable to everyone, the time for talking is over."