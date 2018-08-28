Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Calling all crazy cat people! New magazine launched for cats... by cats

PUBLISHED: 15:57 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:09 04 November 2018

Purrs Magazine featuring an exclusive interview with Dixie, winner of this year’s Furball Championships (Picture: Pam Communications)

Purrs Magazine featuring an exclusive interview with Dixie, winner of this year’s Furball Championships (Picture: Pam Communications)

Archant

A Norwich publishing company has joined forces up with a team of very clever cat correspondents to launch a new magazine - for cats.

Purrs mag is a fully fledged, 100-page publication boasting all the latest kitty news, views and, er, gossip.

For £6.99 readers can expect articles on tuna, catnip, kneading, scratching and cardboard boxes, as well as features on the best places to hide, nifty ways to avoid medicine and an investigation into whether 18 hours sleep a day is really enough.

The company behind it, Pam Communications, insist the finished product is humorous and that the soft-touch cover is perfect for you feline pal to sit on.

“Our writers have gone the extra mile in putting together the content of Purrs,” they said.

“They’ve been up and down the alleyways and spent much longer than usual under parked cars.

“And we can assure you that the magazine was absolutely not thrown together at the last minute after the designers spent most of the month sleeping on the sofa. That’s a nasty rumour put about by some dogs.”

Purrs is available to buy now at www.thecatmag.co.uk and £1 from every sale goes to the Feline Care cat rescue centre at East Harling in Norfolk.

A sneak preview inside Purrs magazine (Picture: Pam Communications)A sneak preview inside Purrs magazine (Picture: Pam Communications)

A sneak preview inside Purrs magazine (Picture: Pam Communications)A sneak preview inside Purrs magazine (Picture: Pam Communications)

Most Read

‘I don’t believe it!’ Former celebrity hairdresser opens Norwich salon

Danielle Kate Hurren, who was hairdresser to MPs Lords and Ladies when she worked at the Houses of Parliament, and now she is relaunching Aurora, the salon she manages on the Reepham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich boxer throws in towel during charity run across Australia

Former boxer, Jackson Williams, in training for a 4,000km run from Sydney to Perth for the Break charity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man jailed for three years for biting off man’s ear in Prince of Wales Road takeaway

Robbie Hisgrove. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police investigate a report of a sexual assault in Earlham Cemetery

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff

Police arrest a man on suspicion of drink driving

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of driving offences. Photo: James Bass.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide