Punters experience VR for the first time at pub fundraiser

06 January, 2019 - 13:12
The mural panel on the Berstrete Gates in Norwich which is in desperate need of restoration. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norwich pub was thrusted into the future as it hosted a virtual reality night to raise funds for a new mural.

The Berstrete Gates, Ber Street, offered punters the opportunity to step into the virtual world at just £3 a go.

With many not experiencing the technology before the night was able to raise £102 towards restoring John Moray Smith mural on the side of the pub.

Organiser Lynn Loader said: “It isn’t very much money because it was our first try at something like that and we didn’t advertise it but we will certainly have another try and make it a bigger event.”

So far the pub has been able to raise more than £2,000 towards its goal of £5,000.

The mural was installed in 1937 and is one of a number of murals by John Moray-Smith across the city.

It depicts the Ber Street gates and part of the city walls as they were around 1720.

To donate go to uk.gofundme.com and search Berstrete.

