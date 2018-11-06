Search

Public invited to view new multi-million pound sports hub near Norwich

06 November, 2018 - 17:12
Opening of phase one of The Nest. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A new multi-million pound sports hub near Norwich Airport will be opening its doors to the public later this month.

On Saturday, November 24, people will have the chance to explore The Nest, which has been built at the former Anglian Windows site on Holt Road.

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation said phase one of its project was completed this summer, with work finished on seven grass football pitches and the renovation of the existing clubhouse.

Now it is hosting a community open day at the facility between 10am to 1pm.

The foundation said people will be able to tour the site, meet the staff and have a say on future activities held there.

The second phase of the project, when completed, will add a five-court indoor sports hall, a 60-station accessible gym, a floodlit 3G football pitch, flexible classrooms and studio space, an IT suite, cafe and changing rooms.

