7 of the best pub quizzes in Norwich
After months of challenging our family and friends on Zoom, pub quizzes are now more popular than ever and there are plenty of great ones in Norwich.
1. The Fat Cat Brewery Tap
Where: 98-100 Lawson Road, NR3 4LF
When: Fortnightly on Wednesdays, 7pm-9pm
Cost: £1pp, no booking required
Jackaroo’s Big Fat Quiz runs every fortnight at The Fat Cat Brewery Tap and there are loads of prizes up for grabs. Food is also available from Motherchip, which has a permanent residency at the pub, with hand-cut chips served with your choice of topping, including Korean jackfruit, Brie and pancetta and Mexican bean taco.
2. The Reindeer
Where: 10 Dereham Road, NR2 4AY
When: Sundays, 7pm-9.30pm
Cost: Pay what you can, all tables must be booked in advance by calling 07534 944242
Popular Norwich quizmaster Danger Dave hosts a weekly quiz at The Reindeer on Sundays and if you want some brain fuel you can get a brilliant roast from pop-up Too Fat Roasties.
3. The Stanley
Where: 33 Magdalen Road, NR3 4LG
When: Tuesdays, from 7.30pm
Cost: £1, no booking required
Danger Dave also has a weekly event at The Stanley and all his quizzes include a jackpot and a guest round, which has recently included 80s music intros, Peep Show and Norwich pubs. You can also enjoy delicious food from Danomey Kitchen, which has a residency there, with small plates and a range of mains.
4. The Rosebery
Where: 94 Rosebery Road, NR3 3AB
When: Tuesdays, from 7.30pm
Cost: £1, message on Facebook or visit theroseberypubnorwich.co.uk to book a table
A quiz night runs every Tuesday at Victorian pub The Rosebery and everyone pays £1 to take part, with the winner taking the pot. Nachos and cheesy chips are also on offer to enjoy with a beer.
5. The Rose Tavern
Where: 88 Rupert Street, NR2 2AT
When: Tuesdays, Thursday and Sunday, from 8pm
Cost: £2, booking essential, contact on Facebook or call 01603 612110
Due to high demand, The Rose Tavern has added an extra Thursday quiz and the winners get food and drink vouchers, with a prize for every team taking part too.
6. Lollards Pit
Where: 69-71 Riverside Road, NR1 1SR
When: Wednesdays, from 7.30pm
Cost: £1pp, maximum four per team, message on Facebook to book a table or call 01603 624675
The Lollards Pit hosts a weekly quiz and the winning team gets the £100 jackpot if they also get all the cards correct on ‘Play Your Cards Right’.
7. The Lamb Inn
Where: Lamb Yard, Orford Place, NR1 3RU
When: Thursdays, from 8pm
Cost: Free
The Lamb Inn hosts a smartphone quiz on Thursdays which is free to play and there are cash prizes on offer - you just need to download the ‘We Love Quiz’ app.