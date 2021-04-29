Fresh plans to develop 'eyesore' and build up to 725 homes
- Credit: Archant © 2008
People are being invited to have their say on fresh development proposals for up to 725 homes across sites on the outskirts of Norwich.
The former Pinebanks site in Thorpe St Andrew has been unused since 2008 and forms part of the plans for the new affordable homes. The site was targeted by arsonists in 2014.
Ocubis Ltd is inviting the public to a series of webinars about the new residential proposals, which also includes Griffin Lane and the more recently acquired former Langley Preparatory School site.
They plan to submit four outline planning applications to Broadland District Council following the consultation in the summer.
Nigel Shaw, Broadland councillor for Thorpe St Andrew North West, said it is about time something was done to develop the Pinebanks site.
He said: "It has been sitting untended for so long. It's an eyesore and I think it will be good for the area. It has taken far too long and finally a plan has come forward.
You may also want to watch:
"I would not have replaced it in the first place as Pinebanks was excellent for a sports venue but the buildings are now in a terrible state."
Developers have said the benefits of the proposed new scheme includes new cycle and pedestrian links throughout the site.
Most Read
- 1 Historic pub rebuilt in 1930s for sale for £1... but there is a catch
- 2 'Back but not for long': Boss of ice-cream firm reinvents lolly
- 3 Norwich teacher with 'perverted lust' abused boys for years
- 4 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
- 5 No title parade for fans if Canaries seal the deal
- 6 Emergency cordon near Longwater after major gas leak
- 7 See the curious 'treehouses' taking shape at campsite
- 8 Debenhams confirms when its stores will close down for good
- 9 Grand church hall for rent after nursery closes
- 10 Norwich in the roaring twenties: Life on a bustling city street 100 years ago
Ocubis propose access to Pinebanks and Langley North would come from Henby Way and Hillcrest Road, while access to Langley South would come from Yarmouth Road.
They say the proposals will also ensure the continuing preservation of Second World Ward historical features – the zero radio bunker and tank traps - plus the listed tower at Pinebanks.
The proposals also include a long-term management plan to ensure the preservation of the ancient woodland.
There would also be enhancement to reedbeds at Griffin Lane and the construction of a new publicly accessible dipping platform and small car park.
Stephen Chatfield, development director at Ocubis Ltd said: "There is fresh impetus to deliver these development proposals and we look forward to discussing them with the public."
The webinars will take place on May 12, 13 and 15. To register for these call 0808 196 8586 or email consultation@cascadecommunications.co.uk.