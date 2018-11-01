Former promotions organiser Sue Allan dies

Sue Allan has died. Picture: Louisa Griffith-Jones Archant

A well-loved former staff member at the The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News has died.

Sue Allan was the promotions organiser for Eastern Counties Newspapers in the 1980s.

Her role included writing a weekly page for Scope for Women and organising events and trips.

She also organised the celebrations for the centenary of the launch of the Eastern Evening News. Ms Allan would drive a replica vintage van created as it would have been when the paper launched.

She oversaw the ‘Where’s the Ball’ cars that were emblazoned with ‘Win This Car’ on a roof rack. She also updated the score board at Carrow Road.

Ms Allan left the paper in the late 80s to join Norwich City College but in 1993 she was forced to retire due to ill health following a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. She died in Hingham after a battle with bladder cancer on Monday, October 8.