Prince Philip given ‘precautionary’ check up in hospital following Norfolk crash

PUBLISHED: 07:47 19 January 2019

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh has visited a Norfolk hospital for a precautionary check up following a crash in the county on Thursday (January 17).

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris BishopThe Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip’s Land Rover ended up on its side in the crash with another car, a Kia, which happened at Babingley on the Sandringham Estate.

Eyewitnesses pulled the shaken and shocked Duke, 97, from the crash before he was breathalysed by police as a standard procedure.

The Duke returned to Sandringham where he was checked over by a doctor.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee – while the passenger, a 45-year-old woman, sustained a broken wrist. Police confirmed a baby boy in the car was uninjured.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen leaving the Sandringham Estate in the Duke's Range Rover in 2010. Picture: ArchantThe Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen leaving the Sandringham Estate in the Duke's Range Rover in 2010. Picture: Archant

It has since emerged that Prince Philip has been checked over in hospital following the crash.

A palace spokeswoman said: “On doctor’s advice, the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn this morning for a precautionary check-up.

“This confirmed His Royal Highness had no injuries of concern. The duke has returned to Sandringham.”

The spokesman added: “Contact has been made privately with the occupants in the other car and well-wishes exchanged.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a collision at Babingley, near the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Matthew Usher.The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a collision at Babingley, near the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Meanwhile, one of the women injured in a dramatic car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh said they “always wanted to meet a royal - but not in this way”.

Retired NHS worker Victoria Warne told a national newspaper she spoke to the duke as she looked after the injured occupants of the Kia.

The 72-year-old from Norfolk told the paper: “The passenger from the other car told me, ‘I always wanted to meet a royal - but not this way’.

She said the duke - who was found to have “no injuries of concern” after his check-up on Friday morning - asked about the welfare of the people involved in the crash.

“I told him the baby was fine - but we thought the passenger had broken her arm,” she said.

“He looked so worried and told me, ‘I’m such a fool’.”

Despite his age and having had a hip replacement operation last year, Philip appears to have no lasting problems following the crash.

A source said: “The duke’s routine in the coming days will continue as normal.”

Norfolk Police said two women - the 28-year-old Kia driver, who suffered cuts to her knee, and a 45-year-old passenger who broke a wrist - were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn that day and discharged.

Mrs Warne’s 75-year-old husband, Roy, helped the stricken duke out of his car.

He told a national newspaper that Prince Philip, who was left very shocked by the accident, asked if everybody was all right and was overheard telling police he had been “dazzled by the sun”.

The crash happened on Thursday afternoon as Philip’s Freelander pulled out of a side road onto a stretch of the A149 which was earmarked by the local authority for possible safety measures.

At a meeting, coincidentally scheduled for Friday, Norfolk Country Council approved plans to lower the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph, backed by speed cameras.

The duke appeared to be travelling without a police protection officer, individuals who guard all senior members of the Royal Family when at public and private events.

This may raise concerns about security but the duke was being shadowed by another vehicle, thought to contain police officers, just before his crash, Mr Warne has suggested.

Norfolk Constabulary said in a statement: “As is standard procedure with injury collisions, the incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken.

“We are aware of the public interest in this case, however, as with any other investigation it would be inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the collision until an investigation is carried out.”

