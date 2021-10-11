News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Commemorative tree remembers the late Prince Philip

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:04 AM October 11, 2021   
County councillor Ian Mackie has planted and dedicated a fig tree to the late Prince Philip in Little Plumstead

The life of Prince Philip is being fondly remembered at a village on the outskirts of Norwich thanks to a green-friendly gesture. 

A commemorative fig tree and plaque was unveiled at The Walled Garden, in Little Plumstead, on Saturday in honour of the late Duke of Edinburgh who died in April. 

County councillor Ian Mackie, who dedicated and planted the tree to Prince Philip, said: "The fig tree is bound in ancient Greek mythology and is symbolic of longevity.

"It’s a special tree for a special person." 

A commemorative fig tree was planted and dedicated to Prince Philip in Little Plumstead on Saturday 

Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort in British history who died at the age of 99. 

A tree had previously been planted and dedicated by Mr Mackie to celebrate the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 70th wedding anniversary in Fitzmaurice Park in November 2017. 

HRH The Duke of York, Prince Phillip opens the new BTO centre in Thetford. Pictures:SONYA BROWN Co

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip opened the new BTO centre in Thetford in 2006. - Credit: Archant

The Walled Garden Community shop and café in Little Plumstead is a community owned society which opened in October 2020.

A new plaque has been unveiled at The Walled Garden to go alongside a new fig tree in honour of Prince Philip 

Norwich News

