More flowers and balloons left in tribute after woman dies

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:22 AM September 30, 2022
Tributes left in Prince of Wales Road after a homeless woman died 

Tributes left in Prince of Wales Road after a homeless woman died

Tributes are growing as people pay their respects to a homeless woman who died in the city centre. 

Flowers, balloons and candles are being left in Prince of Wales Road after emergency services were called to two unresponsive people at 11.45pm on Thursday, September 22.

A Norfolk police spokesman later confirmed a woman had died but the death was not being treated as suspicious.

More tributes have been left in Prince of Wales Road after a woman died 

More tributes have been left in Prince of Wales Road after a woman died

And tributes have built up at the scene since Tuesday when two bunches of flowers were laid down

A vodka bottle and a Hawaiian lei garland have been left in tribute, while the amount of flowers has also increased. 

Bunches of flowers have been placed in Prince of Wales Road next to Bar and Beyond 

Bunches of flowers have been placed in Prince of Wales Road next to Bar and Beyond

Police had cordoned off the road following the incident after both a man and woman were found unresponsive.

The man was later discharged from hospital.

An eyewitness said he saw a gathering of people hugging, lighting candles and playing music from speakers around 4.30pm on Tuesday after the death was announced.

