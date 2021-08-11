News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:26 PM August 11, 2021    Updated: 2:34 PM August 11, 2021
Cathedral Street remains sealed off on Wednesday morning in Norwich

Cathedral Street remains sealed off on Wednesday morning in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a number of people suffered injuries as a fight broke out in the early hours of Norwich on Wednesday morning. 

Police were called to Prince of Wales Road, close to the junction of Cathedral Street, at around 2.50am following reports of an altercation involving a number of people.

Officers arrived on scene to find a number of people with non-life-threatening injuries. Some were taken to hospital where they received medical treatment.

Two 18-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Wymondham and Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centres where they will be questioned. They remain in custody.

Cathedral Street remained closed off on Wednesday morning while a doorway next to the Olive Tree fast food outlet in St Vedast Street was also sealed off. 

Three police vehicles remain on the scene after officers were called to a "late night incident" on Prince of Wales Road

Three police vehicles remain on the scene after officers were called to a "late night incident" on Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police vehicles, including forensic services, also remained on the scene around 6.30am on Wednesday. 

An eyewitness who provided first aid assistance to one of the victims before the paramedics arrived, said an armed police unit arrived following the incident. 

He had been walking home from work further up Prince of Wales when he saw three separate groups dotted about on the street who had been involved in the altercation. 

The eyewitness said three men were "stabbed" but he did not believe the injuries were life-threatening. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was travelling in the area and has relevant dashcam footage should contact Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 36 of August 11 2021.

