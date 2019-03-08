Search

Prince Edward welcomed to Norwich Cathedral to mark £2.5m music appeal milestone

PUBLISHED: 12:28 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 10 May 2019

Prince Edward visited Norwich Cathedral to support the appeal to restore the 19th century organ. Photo: Nick Butcher

Prince Edward visited Norwich Cathedral to support the appeal to restore the 19th century organ. Photo: Nick Butcher

© Nick Butcher Photography 2019

A royal visitor joined choristers and worshippers at Norwich Cathedral to mark a fundraising milestone in a £2.5m appeal to support its musical heritage.

Choristers at Norwich Cathedral during the visit from the Earl of Wessex. Photo: Nick ButcherChoristers at Norwich Cathedral during the visit from the Earl of Wessex. Photo: Nick Butcher

Prince Edward joined the congregation for an Evensong service at the cathedral on Thursday, May 9.

The They Shall Laugh and Sing Music Appeal is seeking to raise £1.8m to fund the first rebuilding of the cathedral's 19th century organ in 75 years, as well as £700,000 for the cathedral's choir.

The Earl of Wessex, who is the patron of the appeal, was also treated to a special performance of the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah, sung by the cathedral's choir for supporters of the campaign.

And during the royal visit, the Dean of Norwich revealed the campaign had reached a total of £1.7m towards its goal to date.

The Earl met with supporters of the appeal during a reception. Photo: Nick ButcherThe Earl met with supporters of the appeal during a reception. Photo: Nick Butcher

READ MORE: School children join Prince Edward to feed giraffes on Banham Zoo visit

The Earl also met choristers and attended a reception in the nave, where the Dean, the Very Reverend Jane Hedges, thanked him for his support, and paid tribute to everyone who has contributed so far.

"Music plays a central part in the life, ministry and mission of the cathedral," she said.

"So often as people leave a service it is the music that they comment on most.

Prince Edward joined the congregation at Norwich Cathedral for Evensong. Photo: Nick ButcherPrince Edward joined the congregation at Norwich Cathedral for Evensong. Photo: Nick Butcher

"It lifts people's spirits and touches people at so many levels."

She added: "Like all things that are worthwhile, producing music to such a high standard is expensive.

"So 18 months ago we launched our appeal outlining the challenges which lay ahead of us.

"At the time of the launch I said that raising £2.5m felt like a huge mountain to climb, but that if we worked together we could do this.

Prince Edward joined the congregation at Norwich Cathedral for Evensong. Photo: Nick ButcherPrince Edward joined the congregation at Norwich Cathedral for Evensong. Photo: Nick Butcher

"I'm delighted to say we are making good and steady progress and have raised £1,708,929.28.

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan announce royal baby name

"We still have a way to go, but we are further up the mountain than we expected to be at this stage and we have every confidence that we will reach the target for putting down the deposit for the organ by the autumn of this year."

The £700,000 raised in the second part of the appeal will be spent educating male choristers and offering extra music lessons to female choristers.

Choristers at Norwich Cathedral during the visit from the Earl of Wessex. Photo: Nick ButcherChoristers at Norwich Cathedral during the visit from the Earl of Wessex. Photo: Nick Butcher

Following the reception, Prince Edward was the guest of honour at a fundraising dinner.

To donate to the appeal, visit www.cathedral.org.uk/music-appeal or email chaptersteward @cathedral.org.uk.

Prince Edward also attended a fundraising dinner at the cathedral. Photo: Nick ButcherPrince Edward also attended a fundraising dinner at the cathedral. Photo: Nick Butcher

Prince Edward joined the congregation at Norwich Cathedral for Evensong. Photo: Nick ButcherPrince Edward joined the congregation at Norwich Cathedral for Evensong. Photo: Nick Butcher

Prince Edward joined the congregation at Norwich Cathedral for Evensong. Photo: Nick ButcherPrince Edward joined the congregation at Norwich Cathedral for Evensong. Photo: Nick Butcher

The �2.5 appeal is also fundraising to support the cathedral's choir. Photo: Nick ButcherThe �2.5 appeal is also fundraising to support the cathedral's choir. Photo: Nick Butcher

Evensong in the presence of the Earl of Wessex at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Nick ButcherEvensong in the presence of the Earl of Wessex at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Nick Butcher

