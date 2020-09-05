“Small number” of Primark staff in Norwich test positive for coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 19:08 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:12 05 September 2020
Clothing giants Primark has confirmed a “small number” of employees have tested positive for coronavirus in its Norwich shop.
The retailer responded to concerns on Saturday, about staff at the Haymarket store contracting the virus.
In a statement, a Primark spokesman said: “We can confirm that a small number of employees in our Norwich store have tested positive for Covid-19.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees, and we have detailed contingency plans in place in case one of our employees tests positive.
“In line with these plans, we have informed the public health authorities and we have followed all required measures to protect the safety of all our colleagues and customers.”
