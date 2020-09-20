Search

Advanced search

‘A few Norwich fans gave us grief’: Preston supporters pay £170 to watch from Holiday Inn

PUBLISHED: 11:26 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 20 September 2020

Norwich City fans returned to at Carrow Road, Norwich, for the clash with Preston. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City fans returned to at Carrow Road, Norwich, for the clash with Preston. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

PA Wire

When the results of Friday’s ticket ballot was revealed, thousands of Norwich City fans were left disappointed at not being one of the chosen thousand to return to Carrow Road.

Norwich City's Onel Hernandez and Preston North End's Patrick Bauer battle for the ball as fans watch at Carrow Road, Norwich. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.Norwich City's Onel Hernandez and Preston North End's Patrick Bauer battle for the ball as fans watch at Carrow Road, Norwich. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Hundreds of miles up the M6, thousands of Preston North End fans faced another missed away day with trial matches for a lucky few home fans only.

Undeterred, four Preston fans made the trip to East Anglia anyway - booking two rooms at the nearby Holiday Inn overlooking the ground at £170 per room.

With only eight football league fixtures chosen to trial the matches, with Norwich hosting one of two Championship clashes, it remains to be seen when all grounds will welcome crowds back, especially visiting fans.

IN PICTURES: Fans return to Carrow Road

Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Speaking to LancsLive, Preston supporter and trip organiser Dan Tootell said: “I had sent the picture of the pitch view from the room to my friend on Wednesday, but before he’d even replied saying let’s go I’d booked it.

“We’d been informed by PNE Police that we wouldn’t be able to see anything out of the room, but we set off at 8am and there was four of us in two seperate rooms.

“We weren’t expecting the view to be as good as what it was in fairness, but it was as close to a normal away day as we’re going to get for a while. “It was a cracking day out, we were glad everyone could hear us.

“There were a few Norwich fans giving us grief when we scored - they didn’t like it when we were singing after the goal.

“We also had PNE written on a pillowcase hanging out of the window.

“Celebrating the goal was the same as usual, it was a really good buzz and one we’ve all missed.”

READ MORE: ‘Like a VIP party’ - Canaries fans on being back inside Carrow Road

Since opening in 2008, the 150-room hotel has been subject to a range of stringent rules on matchdays.

Guests at the hotel are allowed to watch the action, but matchday rules include no more than two adults in pitch-view rooms for a period of one hour before or after, while no one subject to a football banning order should be admitted to the hotel.

MATCH REPORT: City come from behind twice to draw with Preston

Windows facing the pitch are also fitted with limiters to stop objects being thrown towards the pitch or crowds.

A 150-year lease was granted to the hotel in return for a £1.1 million payment to the club, who also have a 30pc stake in the business.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Erpingham House founder Loui Blake reveals his other favourite places to eat in Norwich

Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Norwich city centre

Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

£10 deposits and street food keep Norwich pub thriving with ‘very few no-shows’

The team at The Last Pub Standing in Norwich on how they've adapted during lockdown, (L-R) Chris Oxbury (general manager), Abbie Carter (marketing manager), Jez Prewer-Andrews (events manager) Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Erpingham House founder Loui Blake reveals his other favourite places to eat in Norwich

Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Norwich city centre

Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

£10 deposits and street food keep Norwich pub thriving with ‘very few no-shows’

The team at The Last Pub Standing in Norwich on how they've adapted during lockdown, (L-R) Chris Oxbury (general manager), Abbie Carter (marketing manager), Jez Prewer-Andrews (events manager) Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Coffee firm not reopening city centre cafe

Alex Sargeant at Strangers. Pic: Archant

‘A few Norwich fans gave us grief’: Preston supporters pay £170 to watch from Holiday Inn

Norwich City fans returned to at Carrow Road, Norwich, for the clash with Preston. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

City left-back McCallum returns to Coventry on loan

Sam McCallum played at Luton in the League Cup for Norwich but has now been loaned back to Coventry Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Water voles must be moved before start of multi-million pound A47 work

Pic: Gavin Bickerton-Jones / newzulu.com

Christmas 2020: will events at Norfolk attractions go ahead?

A previous Santa steam train ride on the Bure Valley Railway between Wroxham and Aylsham. Picture: Bure Valley Railway