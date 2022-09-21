Bills help is 'sticking plaster' for community groups on the brink
- Credit: PA/Alice Macdonald
With financial pressure mounting on households those on the front line trying to help are also finding themselves in desperate times.
Unlike domestic households, other forms of premises do not have an energy price cap as prices continue to soar.
And despite government intervention announced on September 8 - which will provide relief for non-domestic energy users for six months - many establishments providing vital support in north Norwich say winter still looks bleak.
Alice Macdonald, Labour parliamentary candidate for Norwich North said: "It's been raised with me by faith and community organisations that there's a lot of pressure on those providing so much support.
"There's so much fantastic community spirit across the area and people will come together to support each other - but what's next is how people in power help support that."
Among those who are trying to help families through the cost of living crisis is the Reverend Graham Kirk-Spriggs, vicar at St Lukes and St Augustines churches.
He said energy bills are tripling - if not quadrupling - at his sites.
He explained: "It makes it harder for us to help our communities.
"We might not be in the position to give unless we're protected.
"This is a shocking indictment of where our country is. It's a fundamental injustice.
"We want to be there for our community and we'll do everything we can."
Chrissie Rumsby is a Labour councillor for Mile Cross and helps at the Phoenix Centre, which runs an emergency foodbank.
"I dread to think what's going to happen when we have to put the heating on over winter," she said.
"We are considering doing a warm bank.
"Those who work for the benefit of the community need help.
"If we had to close it would be dreadful. We're a precious resource.
"The government needs to wake up to the fact that this help is a sticking plaster. We're grateful for every bit of extra money we get, however we need some long-term interventions.
"People are worried about getting out of this mess in one piece."