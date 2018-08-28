French president Macron chooses Norwich academic to lead climate change action group

Prof Corinne Le Quere, University of East Anglia carbon budget expert, has been chosen by French President Emmanuel Macron to lead a committee tackling climate change. Picture: UEA UEA

A Norwich academic has been chosen to lead a committee set up by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Prof Corinne Le Quéré, carbon budget expert at the University of East Anglia (UEA), will be the chairman of the High Council for Climate Action (HCAC).

Announced by Mr Macron this week, the council will provide advice to the French government on how to reduce its carbon emissions, considering the impact on households and businesses.

Ms Le Quéré is a professor of climate change science and policy at UEA and director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research. She is already a member of the UK Committee on Climate Change, which performs a similar advisory role for the UK government.

She said: “I look forward to sharing ideas and enhance the world leadership of these two nations in their efforts to address climate change while sustaining prosperous economies.”