Norwich City legend Grant Holt hosts kick about with youngsters

Published: 9:15 AM September 8, 2021

Grant Holt, Rob Peduto of ARC, his daughter and children from Cascade Group Homes. - Credit: ARC Group Ltd

Young Norwich footie fans had an afternoon to remember after sharing the pitch with former Premier League star Grant Holt.

The event was organised by recruiters the ARC Group and was hosted by the Langley Senior School in Loddon.

The event saw the Canaries legend host a series of footballing activities for young people and children who are supported by care provider Cascade.

Mr Holt said: “It was a privilege to spend the day with these children.

"Football is one of those sports where it can bring people together and, despite whatever challenges they face day to day, it was brilliant to see everyone having fun."

The participants ranged from 13 to 19 years of age.

They got to join in with drills as well as games, and even learned some professional ball skills from the pro.

Mr Holt added: "There were definitely a couple of players with some serious hidden talents - it was a great day.”

- Credit: ARC Group Ltd

Chris Ford, managing director of the ARC Group said: “ARC have supported Cascade for the last four years.

"During this time we’ve seen the amazing work they do to support people living with autism, mental health conditions and learning difficulties."

Mr Ford said the aim of the day was to give the young people activities where they could "let their hair down and have fun".

He added: "Grant was brilliant hosting the activities and we would also like to thank Langley School for letting us use their football pitches and facilities.

"We hope all the children enjoyed the day as much as the adults did.”

Sarah Durrell, group homes manager at Cascade, said: “We would like to thank both ARC and Grant for putting on a marvellous day for our children.

"There have been lots of smiling faces and non-stop laughter from the activities."

She added: "It’s a day they will remember for a long time to come.”

