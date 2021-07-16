News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Premier Inn promises action over 'drug den' gardens

Sarah Burgess

Published: 5:18 PM July 16, 2021   
Gas cannisters in the Premier Inn Norwich Nelson City Centre hotel grounds

Gas cannisters in the Premier Inn Norwich Nelson City Centre hotel grounds - Credit: Archant

A Norwich hotel has promised action over antisocial behaviour in its private gardens after residents claimed it was "a drink and drugs party zone".

A Premier Inn spokeswoman said the Norwich Nelson City Centre hotel on Prince of Wales Road would be sending a senior team member to meet with residents, council and police, but said homelessness and antisocial behaviour were "complex issues".

Neighbours of the Premier Inn on Norwich Riverside are fed up with antisocial behaviour in the hotel grounds

Neighbours of the Premier Inn on Norwich Riverside are fed up with antisocial behaviour in the hotel grounds - Credit: Archant

Christian Scales, 48, has lived on the Baltic Wharf estate, which backs onto the hotel, for 14 years. 

He said for the past year a broken fence has given groups of young adults unfettered access to the grounds, allowing them to use the space to play loud music, take drugs, destroy benches and set bins on fire.

"It's become some kind of party zone", he said, "and a drink and drugs den."

A Premier Inn spokeswoman said: "We understand the concerns faced by residents and have in the past asked the local authority and police for support.

"We've faced planning challenges due to the site's proximity to the river, and the fact it's in a conservation area."

Drugs paraphernalia and litter in the Premier Inn Norwich Nelson City Centre hotel grounds

Drugs paraphernalia and litter in the Premier Inn Norwich Nelson City Centre hotel grounds - Credit: Archant

Neighbours say they are fed up with antisocial behaviour in the grounds

Neighbours say they are fed up with antisocial behaviour in the grounds of the Premier Inn Norwich Nelson City Centre hotel, which a sign suggests it the private property of the hotel - Credit: Archant

Bins have been burnt down and benches destroyed in Premier Inn Norwich Nelson City Centre hotel gardens

Bins have been burnt down and benches destroyed in Premier Inn Norwich Nelson City Centre hotel gardens - Credit: Archant

However, they stressed they "welcomed the opportunity to urgently review measures that are within our control", and that despite clear issues would "continue to deliver the best Premier Inn experience possible".

They added: "We also want to be a good neighbour in Norwich, for example by making space available for use as a vaccination centre."

Following our previous article exposing residents' concerns, the gap in the fence between Baltic Wharf and the gardens has been repaired.

But Mr Scales explained teenagers were spotted scaling it only hours later.

A fence has now been put in place by the Premier Inn - but was spotted being scaled by groups of young adults hours later

A fence has now been put in place by the Premier Inn - but was spotted being scaled by groups of young adults hours later - Credit: Christian Scales

The site is completely accessible despite being a private garden

The site is completely accessible despite being a private garden - Credit: Archant

He said: "I am glad the hotel is taking action, but they'll have to do more than replace a fence to root out the problems.

"Earlier this week people were playing really loud drum and bass music in the garden. We notified the hotel, but the security guard didn't kick anyone out — just told them to turn it down.

"I understand it was intimidating but it was a bit disappointing."

He went on: "We did have a police officer come to Baltic Wharf the other day though, which was reassuring, and is something that hasn't happened before.

"I'm glad we're finally being listened to."

Alcohol bottles left outside hotel room windows in the gardens

Alcohol bottles left outside hotel room windows in the gardens - Credit: Archant


