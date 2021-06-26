News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Abuse victim flees to another city after council 'washes its hands of her'

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 12:34 PM June 26, 2021   
Norwich Train Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The abused woman left Norwich Station to go to another city to be housed. - Credit: Archant

A heavily pregnant woman who came to Norwich in the hope of escaping her abuser and starting a new life has criticised the council for "washing its hands of her".

The woman, who we are calling Ms X to protect her identity, is in her 20s, and travelled to another city after waiting more than two months for Norwich City Council to assess her homelessness application.

The council was approached for a response but was unable to comment due to safeguarding concerns.

Domestic violence down in Brent

The woman said she felt like the council had "washed its hands of her" - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson did however say the council takes domestic abuse very seriously, and "knows how incredibly difficult it is for people experiencing these situations".

They also said the offer of safe temporary accommodation remains open while Ms X's homelessness application is processed. 

Upon getting off the train and arriving in a new city, Ms X went straight to the city's civic centre. She said she was given emergency accommodation to stay in.

You may also want to watch:

From Monday, she'll be placed in a refuge with her young child, and has been told she will be permanently housed in the city "as soon as possible" thereafter.

"I can't believe how quick it's been handled", she said. "It took two hours for them to get me in safe accommodation and I've already been told I'm priority need and will be housed urgently.

Fertility treatment could be axed under new proposals. Pic PA

The woman, who is heavily pregnant, said she needed to be housed immediately because she could give birth any day now - Credit: PA ARCHIVE IMAGES

Most Read

  1. 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
  2. 2 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker
  3. 3 H&M Norwich store to reopen with new departments
  1. 4 Could disused Norwich railway station return to serve new homes?
  2. 5 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
  3. 6 Four-person 'altercation' sparks police response in city
  4. 7 'We won't be defeated' - Pub's vow after 'bigots' tear down Pride flag
  5. 8 Modern family store Bear is opening in Norwich
  6. 9 Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner
  7. 10 Council-owned Norwich airport industrial estate to be sold off

"After spending nearly three months in Norwich, being given totally inappropriate and unsafe accommodation options and told at the end of it all they may not even have a legal duty to house me, this is a huge relief.

"In Norwich, the council said because I'd already been tracked down by my abuser and serious threats had been made towards me, they didn't feel comfortable housing me.

"So even if I'd accepted their emergency accommodation option I could never have been housed here. The council just washed its hands of me."

Ms X had been staying at a family member's house, but this was untenable.

She feared if she stayed in one of the council's emergency accommodation options she'd just be "postponing the inevitable" — which was being sent back to square one and having to flee somewhere else if the council ultimately refused her application.

"I couldn't wait any longer", she said. "I'm heavily pregnant and need to be housed now. I need to get things ready for my baby. It could arrive any day now.

"I was getting sick with the anxiety. It was ridiculous."

A person sleeping rough on a bench outside Norwich City Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ms X said she feared ultimately "ending up on the street" if she stayed in Norwich any longer - Credit: Archant

Norwich City Council's housing policy says you can only receive a permanent home if:

  • you are eligible for assistance
  • you are homeless
  • you are in priority need
  • you are not intentionally homeless
  • you have a local connection to the Norwich City Council area, or have lived here for six months

On its website, it says: "If, following our enquiries, we are satisfied that the above criteria is met, and a full housing duty is owed, you will be rehoused into the first available suitable council accommodation."

If there is no local connection, the council's policy is to explore where a person presenting as homeless does have a connection or can be safely housed, and will refer them to that authority. 

Domestic Abuse
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sir Elton John in concert at Holkham Hall.PHOTO: IAN BURTCOPY:Ian Clarke/Chris HillFOR:EDP New

Norfolk Live | Video

Elton John to kick off UK leg of farewell tour at Carrow Road

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were spotted in Bowers Avenue, Norwich, on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live

'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street

Daniel Moxon and Sarah Hussain

Logo Icon
Graffiti on the empty former Birdcage pub in Pottergate.

What next for The Birdcage in Norwich?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Tyrone Castles will appear in court charged with multiple historic sex offences on children aged under 16.

Norfolk Live

Ex-head charged with sex attacks on boys at Norfolk school

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon