Unexpected power cut affects more than 230 Norwich homes

PUBLISHED: 22:45 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:45 22 May 2019

More than 230 homes in the NR2 3 area of Norwich are currently without power. Picture: UK Power Networks

More than 230 homes in the NR2 3 area of Norwich are currently without power. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

More than 230 homes in Norwich are currently without power following an unexpected power cut.

UK Power Networks became aware of the power cut which is affecting 236 homes in the NR2 3 postcode shortly before 10pm this evening (Wednesday May 22).

Engineers arrived on the scene at 10.10pm to investigate the outage which was found to be caused by a fault on an underground electricity cable on the high voltage network.

Power is expected to be returned to the area sometime between 11.30pm and 12.30am.

On its website UK Power Networks said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area. To get everyone's power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs. We'll continue to update you until everyone's power is back on."

