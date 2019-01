Power cut leaves Norwich homes without electricity

There is currently a power cut affecting parts of Norwich. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

More than 40 homes in an area of Norwich are currently without power.

The power cut in Thorpe St Andrew, began around 1pm this afternoon (Friday, January 25) and is expected to last until 2pm.

Around 46 homes are believed to be affected, all within the NR7 postcode.